Taupō tramping group The Monday Walkers tackle the swing bridge on the popular Arataki Track near Mangakino in August last year. Photo / Graham Jordan

Taupō tramping group The Monday Walkers tackle the swing bridge on the popular Arataki Track near Mangakino in August last year. Photo / Graham Jordan

The popular Arataki Track in the central North Island is the latest to be closed due to erosion risk.

It is the second erosion-related track closure in the Department of Conservation's Maniapoto district this week, following the closure of the picturesque Mangapohue Natural Bridge Walk.

DoC confirmed it was dealing with a high number of spring weather-related slips, washouts and subsidence around the country.

"With climate change, we are seeing conditions exacerbated by more frequent and extreme weather events," Graham Kimber, DoC's Maniapoto operations manager, said.

Work is under way to determine repair options for the Arataki track, on the eastern side of the Pureora Forest in the central North Island.

The closed section is from the YMCA Camp Park Lee – within Pureora Forest – to the end of Arataki Rd.

The landslip is about 15 metres wide with a drop of up to three metres. It is on the eastern side of the Arataki Suspension Bridge and is on the section of track running along the Arataki Stream.

The Arataki Track is part of the Centre of North Island Heartland Ride and is used by people accessing the popular Pureora Timber Trail.

The Timber Trail itself is not affected by the closure but ride planning will be required as the Arataki Track provides access to the Timber Trail.

"We've had staff visit the site and carry out some initial inspections, but we need to do more technical work to establish what sort of repair is feasible and safe," Kimber said.

"This will take time, and in the interest of visitor safety, we've closed this track."

Geo-technical assessment and planning for any repair is required before any short-term or long-term fix.

DoC is prioritising the repair planning and work because of the track's popularity with "bikepackers".

Signs have been placed on the track to advise of the closure. Anyone planning recreation in the area is urged to check relevant websites for up-to-date information.

On October 10, DoC closed the picturesque Mangapohue Natural Bridge Walk, also because of weather-related erosion.

The track is a short drive from Waitomo and popular with visitors as it offers a pleasant walk through an ancient limestone gorge.

The natural land bridge which gives the track its name passes directly over a boardwalk and Kimber said they were worried people could get hit by falling rocks and other debris.

Visual assessments revealed ongoing erosion of the natural bridge, thought to have been caused by recent bursts of heavy rain and high winds.

"Debris has been falling from the trees on top of the natural bridge.

"Given the high level of risk now posed to visitors at this site, it has become necessary to close the track."

Barriers have been placed across the entrance to the track.

The picnic area and carpark remain available but there is no access to the gorge and no alternative routes.

"The closure of the track is for the foreseeable future, while we explore potential options for lowering the risk to visitors.

"We appreciate this will be disappointing for the many people who enjoy Mangapohue, and don't take this decision lightly."

He said it would be difficult for DoC to put a timeframe on repairs or modification of the track, given the investigation and planning work needed.

"With a changing climate we can expect increased and more extreme weather events, and we need to consider long-term and sustainable solutions for access with this in mind."

The natural bridge over the walkway is often photographed by visitors. It also appears on a number of visitor information sites and social media channels as a local attraction.