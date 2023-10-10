The man appeared in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / NZME

A well-known New Zealander facing serious violence charges will keep his name suppression until at least his next court appearance in November.

The man’s case was called in the Rotorua District Court today.

He had previously entered not guilty pleas to charges of threatening to kill a family member and assaulting her with intent to injure. Both charges relate to alleged incidents against the same woman on May 29 this year in Rotorua.

The man’s lawyer, Tumanako Silveira, appearing on behalf of Max Simpkins, said today his client elected to stand trial by jury.

Judge Maree MacKenzie bailed the defendant, who would reappear for a callover on November 29.

Silveira asked Judge MacKenzie to continue name suppression until the callover.

Judge MacKenzie granted the request but asked for submissions in support of name suppression to be filed 14 days ahead of that date to allow a name suppression argument to take place at that time.

Bail conditions set at his previous court appearance included that he did not contact the complainant unless via a mediator for specific purposes and he did not threaten violence against anyone.

A charge of threatening to kill carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and assault with intent to injure carries a maximum prison sentence of three years.

