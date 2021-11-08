Weather: Thunderstorm watch for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō

Thunderstorms are developing this afternoon. Photo / NZME

A thunderstorm watch is in place for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō this afternoon.

MetService issued the watch about 1.40pm and said the watch was in place until 10pm.

"Thunderstorms are developing this afternoon there is a risk that a few of them could become severe producing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40 mm per hour.

"There may also be hail," MetService said.

🟡⛈ Severe Thunderstorm Watch ⛈🟡 We've just issued a 🟡 Severe Thunderstorm Watch 🟡 for parts of Te Ika-a-Māui. ⛈... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

The thunderstorms should ease this evening.

MetService will continue to monitor the situation closely for severe thunderstorm development and will issue further updates.