MetService National weather: June 21st-23rd

Bay of Plenty residents can look forward to milder conditions heading into the long weekend after waking to sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday.

Rotorua dropped to a low of -0.9C overnight while Whakatāne recorded a chilly -1C.

Not far behind was the Desert Rd at -0.8C while Taupo Airport got down to -0.6C.

Tauranga lingered at a relatively balmy 4.8C.

MetService meteorologist John Law said it was a similar-looking day today with plenty of clear sky and sunshine.

It has been very cold in some places overnight in Aotearoa/New Zealand, whereas some places have been nearly "tropical" by comparison (Omaramara's -10.9°C laughs at Auckland's 2.0°C).



❄ See any frost at your place this morning? 📷 pic.twitter.com/286k8M6aav — MetService (@MetService) June 21, 2022

"Tonight, staying dry, light winds and clear skies are all the ingredients for another cold and frosty night to come. After another cold start to the day tomorrow it'll be a fine Thursday across the North Island," Law said.

"Heading towards the end of the week and the long Matariki weekend we see the return of northerly winds, while this should bring some milder temperatures for the Bay of Plenty but also some cloudier skies on Friday, but staying dry.

"Saturday sees some wetter weather spreading across from the west, but these should clear to leave a brighter Sunday."

As high pressure spreads northwards, the clear and still nights will favour viewing conditions for the stars that signify the coming of Te Tau Hou, the Maori New Year.