Weather: Snow on the way for Desert Road

A cold snap overnight could bring snow to parts of Desert Rd and State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.

A statement from MetService said snow showers may affect the summit of Desert Rd for a time overnight.

Between 11pm tonight and 5am Thursday, 1cm or less of snow may settle on the

road near the summit.

Snow may affect the summit of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō between midnight tonight and 8am Thursday. 1cm or less of snow may settle on the road near the summit.

In Taupō today the high is 16C and the low 4C. There could be rain late tonight as westerlies turn southeast.

In Rotorua, the high is 18C and the low 8C.