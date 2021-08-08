Weather: Power cuts, large tree blocking highway into Rotorua

A power outage is affecting areas in Rotorua. Photo / Unison

A number of weather-related incidents are affecting Rotorua this morning, forcing the closure of one high school and a tree is blocking a main highway into town.

Power cuts have caused the closure of Rotorua Lakes High School and a large tree has completely blocked State Highway 5 south of the city.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said there were currently two major outages in the city.

"One is in the Kawaha Point/Ngongotahā areas affecting 609 customers, and one in the Basley Rd, Te Ngae Rd, Melrose Ave and Tennyson Drive areas affecting 62 customers.

"There of course have been other outages this morning but we have now have these ones back on. The current weather pattern will continue to provide challenges so we advise customers to be prepared in the event of any unplanned power outages."

Rotorua Lakes High School has closed for the day sending students home.

The school said via Facebook this morning: "Due to a power outage we are closing the school. To release students we need a txt from their caregiver saying it is ok for them to leave."

A police spokeswoman said a large tree had come down on State Highway 5, about 2km south of the Hemo Rd roundabout.

"The tree is blocking both lanes and vehicles can not pass. Traffic is being diverted down State Highway 30 and contractors have been notified," she said.

Heavy snow warnings are currently in place in the North Island with highways closed and Mt Tarawera receiving a dusting of snow this morning.

