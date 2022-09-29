MetService National weather: September 29th - October 1st.

The region is set for a "very wet" few days, with a heavy rain watch in place for the Bay of Plenty.

The watch is in place for areas east of Te Puke between 6am and 9pm today, where periods of heavy rain could approach warning criteria, MetService said.

Meteorologist Stephen Glassey said a moist northerly flow over the area would bring the heaviest rain to the Eastern Bay of Plenty, with lesser amounts in western areas.

"It's looking very wet in Bay of Plenty for the next few days," Glassey said.

Students: yay, school holidays! 🥳



Mother Nature: this looks like a great weekend to make it rain! ☔



North Islanders: might want to think about some indoor plans 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uMonqYk8N0 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 29, 2022

"Tomorrow, there is a low-pressure system approaching the North Island from the north and the rain should become heavier in Western Bay of Plenty, where some places could get between 50 and 100mm in 24 hours.

"The rain looks like it eases across the region on Sunday and turns to showers on Monday before clearing as the low starts moving away from the North Island on Tuesday," he said.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Coromandel from 3am Saturday to 3am Sunday.