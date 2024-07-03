Advertisement
Weather: Central North Island and Bay of Plenty temperatues dip below zero under clear skies

Central North Island regions dipped below freezing overnight as a wintry spell brings clear, cold conditions to most of the country.

Rangitaiki was the coldest recording -5.8C while Taupō dropped to -4.1C, Galatea -3.6C, Rotorua -3.2C, Desert Rd -2.5C and Kawerau -0.3C, according to MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane.

Whakatāne hit 0.1C and Tauranga 0.6C.

Makgabutlane said as a low-pressure system moved further away from New Zealand, some places would see early morning frost and fog before clearer skies.

“The central parts of both islands are expected to be the cooler of the lot.

“Inland we are expecting those temperatures to be in the negatives so definitely rug up for Thursday morning,” Makgabutlane said.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build throughout Thursday, bringing more settled conditions, however, MetService said showers would persist throughout the day in eastern and lower parts of both islands.

The forecast for Bay of Plenty and Taupō over the next five days is for fine weather but chilly temperatures.

Rotorua will hit a high of 11C today and tomorrow and 12C on Saturday while Tauranga should see slightly warmer temperatures.

Taupō will only reach 9C today, 10C Friday and 11C over the weekend.

Over the rest of winter and beyond, forecaster Niwa’s three-month outlook has picked near or above-average temperatures in all regions – with fewer winter cold snaps and frosts than normal.

