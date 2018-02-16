If the Warriors are still hurting after a disappointing end to 2017, they were not showing it during their final open-training session in Rotorua.

The players were in high spirits as they went about their work at Rotorua International Stadium yesterday, ahead of today's pre-season match against the Melbourne Storm. There was also a steely determination about everything they did, which suggests a renewed focus on turning things around this year.

While it is easy to be positive and full of hope during the pre-season, before a game has been played, the fact remains they finished last season with nine consecutive losses and missed out on the finals.

A major area of concern was the frequency of second-half capitulations in 2017.

According to nrl.com statistics, overall last season the Warriors outscored their opponents across the first 50 minutes of a game, with 58 tries to 52.

The last half hour, however, was a different story as they conceded 43 tries and only scored 20. Four times they sat level at half-time against NRL heavyweights the Melbourne Storm, North Queensland and Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (twice), before going on to lose all four games.

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney, with ball, leads his players through a pre-season training run in Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

The statistics point to a lack of fitness and concentration and this season the Warriors have hired trainer Alex Corvo, who has been responsible for producing some of the fittest sides in the game, such as the Storm, Broncos, Queensland and Kangaroos.

Head coach Stephen Kearney likened preparing players for an NRL season to baking a cake. Their fitness was just one of many ingredients required for success.

"The fitness is part of [playing well in the last 30 minutes], the game plan helps as well. We've got some pretty experienced individuals in key positions that will help that.

"More importantly, the group that have been here and are here, from last season, they understand where we are at and where we need to go - the gap we need to close.

"We gave everyone awareness of that and we've worked hard to improve it. I think [Corvo] has made a difference. That's one part of it and it's easy to say that, but that's just one element - it's not the whole answer," Kearney said.

He said pre-season matches gave him and his staff a chance to see where the players were at physically, after some intense pre-season training.

"I think that's important. They've worked pretty hard for 14-15 weeks. I don't think anything prepares you for game situations, so I think that's one of the things you get out of it. It's a chance for them to get out there, blow off the cobwebs and work on the combinations we've been developing.

The Warriors were full of energy during an open training session at Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Stephen Parker

"It's an opportunity this weekend for guys to put their hands up to be included in the trial next weekend [against the Gold Coast Titans] and put their best foot forward for round one."

Kearney said he was not expecting "grand final footy" against the Storm.

"What I am expecting is the players sticking to a process and working on the areas we have worked pretty hard on during the pre-season. If we do that, I'll be pretty happy."