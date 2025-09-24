Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Waihī Marae kawa and schedule set for Tā Tumu Te Heuheu tangihanga

Te Ao Māori News
Whakaata Māori·
2 mins to read

Te Kapua Whakapipi Trust has outlined the arrangements for Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII’s tangihanga at Tapeka Marae, Waihī, Tūrangi. Photo / Ross Setford, NZPA

Te Kapua Whakapipi Trust has outlined the arrangements for Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII’s tangihanga at Tapeka Marae, Waihī, Tūrangi. Photo / Ross Setford, NZPA

Originally published by Māori Television

In keeping with tikanga, the office of the Ariki o Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Kapua Whakapipi Trust, has outlined the kawa and arrangements for the tangihanga of Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII at Waihī, Tūrangi.

The proceedings will take

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save