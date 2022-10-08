David Moore looks to be Ōpōtiki's next mayor, with running mates Shona Browne and Barry Howe returning as councillors. Photo / Supplied

David Moore looks to be Ōpōtiki's next mayor, with running mates Shona Browne and Barry Howe returning as councillors. Photo / Supplied

David Moore says he played his worst game of golf ever today, but losing on the links was quickly overshadowed by initial results for Ōpōtiki district's local body elections showing him to be the clear leader for mayor, with more than double the votes of any other candidate.

The Ōpōtiki real estate agent and fellow councillor Barry Howe made plans to play a round of golf as they awaited the results of the first votes to be counted, however, the decision did not bode well for their golfing reputations, losing on the 14th hole to local stalwarts Bruce Hawtin and Harold Ruff. Moore would not reveal by how much.

"We're not here for the golf today," he admitted. "We're getting a thrashing."

Moore has so far received 1245 votes, with Coast councillor Louis Rapihana following with the second most votes, 555. Newcomer to local elections Steve Collins is third, with 412, and current Mayor Lyn Riesterer is in fourth place with 393.

The initial results include all the votes collected up until the end of voting on Friday. This represents 41.2 per cent of those eligible to vote.

The preliminary results, which will include the 225 Ōpōtiki ward votes made today before 12 noon, will be made available tomorrow.

The final results, which include special votes, will not be announced until Thursday, October 13, however, it seems that Moore is the clear winner.

"I can't say that I'm not really happy about it and really looking forward to the challenge. I know it's going to be challenging, but I'll give it my damn best and I'm sure I'll have a really good, supportive team around me at the table," he said.

In the Coast ward, which has one seat, Maxie Kemara is leading with 290 votes to Rapihana's 148.

In the rural Waioweka-Waiōtahe-Otara ward, which has two seats, current Ōpōtiki ward councillor Steve Nelson is leading with 646 votes and Dean Petersen is just behind him with 607. Current councillor Debi Hocart has 405 and Curley Keno has 221.

In the Ōpōtiki ward, which has three seats, councillor Barry Howe is comfortably ahead with 782 votes. Councillor Shona Browne also looks as though she will be returning to her council seat with 645 and retired Ōpōtiki policeman Tom Brooks is currently in position to take the third seat with 592.

Maude Maxwell is almost 300 votes behind on 294, Coast Community Board member Spike Collier has 253, Kingi Williams has 184 and Courtney Andrews has 144.

Moore said the tumultuous week of the weather events had put a slight check on the celebrations.

"The orchardists have had an absolute disaster with the frosts. We'll just have to wish the best for them and hope the whole community can start moving forward. I was heavily involved with the kiwifruit industry for a few years so it's put a little bit of a damper on the win for me," Moore said.

He said once he finished his round of golf he would just be trying to catch up with as many people as possible.

"I've got a lot of people to thank."

This year's election included a non-binding referendum on whether Ōpōtiki district should have Māori wards. So far there are 1234 votes against the establishment of Māori wards and 1106 for it.

Mayor Lyn Riesterer will be looking to Plan B, after coming fourth in the mayoral vote. Photo / Supplied

Current Mayor Lyn Riesterer said she was now looking at plan B. Earlier this week, she told Local Democracy Reporting that she was not sure what she would do if she was not returned as mayor.

"If I have to start looking at a plan B, that will come next, but I wanted my energy focused to get back in as mayor."

Speaking from opening day of the Women's World Cup Rugby at Eden Park, where she was spending the day, she said she was disappointed and surprised with the result.

"Right now I'm enjoying the rugby and then I'll worry about what that plan B might look like. I'm disappointed.

"We've gone back to six men and only one woman and really, only one who strongly identifies as Māori, even though two of the others whakapapa to Whakatōhea.

"The referendum was no to Māori wards. Over the past six years we have had equal representation, but now we don't. That's a step backwards."

Riesterer said she felt the fact there was only 128 votes difference between the referendum results showed there was room for discussion around establishing Māori wards.