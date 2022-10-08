Victor Luca has 2711 votes at present, with Nandor Tanczos following with 1786. Photo / Supplied

Initial results for the Whakatāne district local body elections suggest a vastly different council that will be led by international man of science Dr Victor Luca.

Current councillor, Luca leads in the mayoral results with a huge margin of just under 1000 votes, despite spending two months this year in Argentina, after being invited by the United Nations to help build the capacity of the Argentine Nuclear Energy Commission.

Whakatāne District Council has issued election progress results, which include all votes received up to midday on Friday. Those received today, before noon when voting closed, are yet to be counted, along with special votes.

These results will change. Preliminary results will be issued tomorrow and will include all votes collected today.

A final declaration of results will be available on Thursday, 13 October 2022.

Luca has 2711 votes at present, with Nandor Tanczos following with 1786. John Pullar has 1622, Mayor Judy Turner has 1563, Lesley Immink has 1248, Jacquelyn Elkington has 264 and Talei Bryant 257.

Luca is proving even more popular for one of the four Whakatāne-Ōhope ward councillor seats, with 3366 votes. Initial results have John Pullar (2865), Lesley Immink (2576) and Nandor Tanczos (2246) looking likely for the other three seats.

Julie Jukes just misses out with 2190, followed by Carolyn Hamill (2080), Ozgur Jahn (1471) and Vern Wilson (1238).

In the one Te Urewera ward seat, Waimana's Andrew Iles (485) has a good lead on Galatea's Alison Silcock (285).

The two Rangitaiki ward seats are looking promising for a return of councillors Gavin Dennis (1122) and Wilson James (1118). Gerard Van Beek is looking as though he will miss out, with 710 and newcomer to the ward, Jacquelyn Elkington, who is supported by Voices for Freedom in this election, is trailing with 301.

The two new Māori ward seats which have not already been filled show that Tu O'Brien (285) has a healthy lead on Rihi Vercoe (172) in the Rangitaiki Māori ward and Ngapera Rangiaho (319) is leading Jackie Te Amo-Te Kurapa (212).