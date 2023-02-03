(From left) Indie Murphy 10, Nyle Murphy 5, Emery Lange 8, and Francis Lange, 6, are enthralled by a demonstration of an erupting volcano at VolcanoFest. Photo / Andrew Warner

(From left) Indie Murphy 10, Nyle Murphy 5, Emery Lange 8, and Francis Lange, 6, are enthralled by a demonstration of an erupting volcano at VolcanoFest. Photo / Andrew Warner

The public were treated to an explosion of learning and scientific fun as hundreds of volcanologists and earth scientists shared a fountain of knowledge at VolcanoFest in Rotorua this week.

This week hundreds of volcanologists and earth scientists from around the world met in Rotorua for the IAVCEI Scientific Assembly.

Sponsored by GNS Science and Toka Tū Ake EQC and hosted by the University of Waikato, the IAVCEI Scientific Assembly attracted more than 900 scientists from 41 countries.

Attendees engaged in five days - Monday to Friday - of seminars, workshops and field trips, with many additional field trips happening over the weekends before and after the conference.

Another aspect of the assembly was connecting with the local community through a VolcanoFest on Thursday.

The event gave the public an opportunity to meet globally renowned volcanology experts and learn about volcanoes and seismic activity in New Zealand and around the world.

The VolcanoFest, held at Southern Trust Sportsdrome, included a volcano art and photography exhibition, volcano experiments and game demonstrations, an “Ask a volcanologist a question” panel, and a “Meet a volcanologist” experience suitable for kids and families.

VolcanoFest organiser Ben Kennedy, from the University of Canterbury, said, “VolcanoFest is an opportunity to bring our volcano science to the local community, and bring our enthusiasm and our sense of fun - science is fun.

“Volcanoes are scary and it’s important to know about the hazards and the risk, but they’re also fun and a great way to learn about science.”

Kennedy said he was stoked with the event and how it went, as this was the first time they had held it. In the first couple of hours 100 people had already gone through.

VolcanoFest organiser Ben Kennedy during the event. Photo / Andrew Warner

“My personal motivation is I’m a kid that never grew up. I think kids love volcanoes and this is a great way to engage kids in science.”

Kennedy said the fact Rotorua was in an active volcanic region and had geothermal activity meant it was important to communicate what the hazards were and what the public should know about them.

Rotorua’s Denis Murphy was at the VolcanoFest with his wife and grandchildren, Indie Murphy, 10, and Nyle Murphy, 5.

He said they took their grandchildren along because, living in a geothermal area, it was great for them to learn about their environment and how things worked.

“Particularly because we are in the middle of the volcanic plateau. It is great to have knowledge of our own backyard.”

Eowyn Starr had brought her children along from Paeroa to check out all the activities and learning that VolcanoFest had to offer.

She said her children, especially Lennox Starr, 6, were obsessed with volcanoes at the moment.

“It’s something they are all interested in, everything volcano-related.”

Starr said it was great for the public to be able to come and talk to experts, meeting scientists and others who were interested in volcanoes as well.

The IAVCEI Scientific Assembly is held once every four years. The last time it was held in New Zealand was in 1986.

Naomi Starr, 9, (left) and Eddie McGann, 5, with one of the activities at VolcanoFest. Photo / Andrew Warner





