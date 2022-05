Scene of the crash on Fairy Springs Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Scene of the crash on Fairy Springs Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

A vehicle has crashed into a power pole on Fairy Springs Rd.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash about 1.59pm.

The driver of the vehicle is out and the northbound lane is blocked. The crash is outside Skyline Rotorua.

Traffic heading north is building.

Fire and Emergency NZ is also on scene.

Yesterday a ute crashed into a power pole on Clayton Rd, splitting it in half and closing the road for several hours.

