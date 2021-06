The ute crashed through the fence on Te Ngae Rd near Rotokawa Rd and Rotorua Airport. Photo / Andrew Warner

A flat-deck ute has crashed through the fence on Te Ngae Rd near Rotorua Airport and Rotokawa Rd.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said the "minor" crash was reported at 2.40pm.

No one was trapped. There were no injuries reported.

Two fire and emergency vehicles attended the incident but have since left.

The Airport Fire Service was also on the scene.

There were no lane closures.