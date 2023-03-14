The Super Rugby U20 competition kicks off in Taupo this weekend. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Rugby’s rising stars go head-to-head with the next generation of Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua U20s stars when the Bunnings Warehouse Super Rugby U20 tournament kicks off in Taupō on Sunday.

The two Pasifika squads will join 162 emerging players from the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders, Highlanders and a New Zealand Barbarians selection for the third edition of the tournament from March 19-25 at Owen Delany Park. All matches will be live and exclusive on Sky.

A new format would see the eight teams split into two pools for the opening round of matches with the Blues, Crusaders, Fijian Drua U20s and NZ Barbarians in Pool 1 and the Chiefs, Highlanders, Hurricanes and Moana Pasifika in Pool 2. There will be semi-finals and a final with all other teams playing off for placings.

NZR High Performance player development manager Matt Sexton said expanding the tournament to eight teams and bringing in Moana Pasifika and the Fiji U20s would create a more competitive environment for the young players, while also exposing them to different styles of play.

“With the World Junior Championships in South Africa in June-July it’s also a valuable opportunity for coaches to monitor and mentor a large group of players who will aspire to be part of their national U20s programmes in 2023.

“Everyone involved is competitive, so the draw adds a little bit of edge to the week, but the focus is mainly on development for players, coaches, management and referees on and off the field. A large number of these players will progress through to Super Rugby Pacific and this week provides them with an immersive experience in a high-performance environment that’s proven to be invaluable since the tournament began in 2021.”

Moana Pasifika CEO Pelenato Sakalia said developing pathways for Pasifika youth to pursue their dreams was very important for Moana Pasifika and they were grateful for the chance to participate.

Fijian Rugby’s High Performance director and recently appointed national head coach Simon Raiwalui said the under-20 tournament was a massive boost, not only for the players’ preparation heading into the Junior World Championships, but also a vital part of their development and transition into the Super Rugby level of competition.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas was delighted the event is being held at Owen Delany Park again.

“We’re excited to welcome these fantastic up-and-coming rugby players to the Taupō District. These young men are the next generation of Super Rugby. We are set to witness a high-quality, exciting week of rugby. It’s a great opportunity for development, not just for the players, but team management and referees as well. We look forward to supporting the action on the field.”

Match schedule

Sunday: 11.05am – Fijian Drua v Blues, 12.55pm – Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika, 2.45pm – Crusaders v NZ Barbarians, 4.35pm – Highlanders v Chiefs

Wednesday: 11.05am – Loser M1 v Loser M3, 12.55pm – Loser M2 v Loser M4, 2.45pm – Winner M1 v Winner M3 – SF 1, 4.35pm – Winner M2 v Winner M4 – SF 2

Saturday, March 25: 11.05am – Loser M5 v Loser M6 – 7&8 Playoff, 12.55pm – Winner M5 v Winner M6 – 5&6 Playoff, 2.45pm – Loser M7 v Loser M8 – 3&4 Playoff, 4.35pm – Winner M7 v Winner M8 - FINAL