This Taupō knitting group is one of many nationally who donate warm clothing to Operation Cover U.

A group of knitters are doing their bit to help displaced families handle freezing conditions in Ukraine.

Children from the war-torn country are the latest to benefit from blankets and warm clothes in an initiative that is still going strong22 years after it began.

Operation Cover Up was started by Taupō's Liz Clarke after she was moved by the plight of young people in Eastern Europe, suffering through temperatures as low as -15C with no access to blankets, hats and other winter gear.

Since its inception, the scheme has expanded across New Zealand, with crafty Kiwis donating two large shipping containers of knitted goods each year.

The need has only grown over time, with many items now making their way to Ukraine.

The initiative has grown so much that the annual morning tea, held to celebrate the efforts of the makers, has to be held in a larger venue later this month to accommodate all the donors and their creations.

Organiser Lynette Leppington said it was an inspiring project to be a part of.

“I’ve stepped into something that I really am passionate about.”

The outpouring of love and generosity has been heartwarming, she said.

Students at John Paul College in Rotorua havve sewn sleep sacks for babies using vintage wool blankets.

Knitted blankets, hats, jerseys, mittens and other projects were arriving daily, including a sewing project from a group of students at John Paul College in Rotorua.

They came up with the idea of sewing sleep sacks for infants using vintage wool blankets, inspired by tales of Ukrainian mothers displaced by conflict.

“These 15-year-old girls have put themselves in the mental spot of a mother who has had to leave home quickly.”

Leppington said Operation Cover Up was well-loved because of the genuine support it provided for people in hardship.

“They go to the coalface of where the need is the greatest.”

What: Operation Cover Up collection 2023

Where: Equippers Church

When: Wednesday, July 5 at 10am

Who: Contact Lynette Leppington (021 460 005) or Michelle Rodden (027 244 2510) for more information, or to arrange a donation pickup.