Two youths charged in Rotorua after business break-in
Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Save
Police have charged two youths after a Rotorua break-in on Monday. Photo / NZME
Two youths have been arrested after a Rotorua commercial premises was broken into.
Rotorua Police area prevention manager Inspector Phil Gillbanks said police were alerted at about 3am on Monday regarding a vehicle being used to gain entry to premises on Lake Rd.
The offenders took a
trail bike and left the scene in a second vehicle, Gillbanks said in a statement today.
Inquiries were ongoing, with police hoping to identify further alleged offenders.
The two youths had also been charged in relation to other matters, Gillbanks said.