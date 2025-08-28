Police have charged two youths after a Rotorua break-in on Monday. Photo / NZME

Two youths charged in Rotorua after business break-in

Two youths have been arrested after a Rotorua commercial premises was broken into.

Rotorua Police area prevention manager Inspector Phil Gillbanks said police were alerted at about 3am on Monday regarding a vehicle being used to gain entry to premises on Lake Rd.

The offenders took a trail bike and left the scene in a second vehicle, Gillbanks said in a statement today.

Inquiries were ongoing, with police hoping to identify further alleged offenders.

The two youths had also been charged in relation to other matters, Gillbanks said.