Police are attending the crash. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5.

A police media spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash near Reporoa Rd at around 2.09pm.

She said two people received minor to moderate injuries in the incident. St John had also been alerted to the incident.

She could not say whether there were roadblocks in place.

St John has been approached for comment.

More to come.