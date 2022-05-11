Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Two dogs and four puppies left to die in Kaingaroa Forest rescued, mama dog 'walking skeleton'

4 minutes to read
2 dogs and their puppies have been found tied up in a remote area of Kaingaroa forest in the Bay of Plenty. Video / All Paws Count Murupara Trust

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

In a shocking case of animal neglect, two emaciated adult dogs were found tied to a tree in the Kaingaroa Forest, with four malnourished, worm-riddled puppies nearby.

A tearful Galina Turisheva, chairperson of the All

