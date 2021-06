Scene of the crash outside Selwyn School. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emergency services are at a two-car crash outside Selwyn School on Old Quarry Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash about 8.49am.

Ambulance and tow services were also called to the scene.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.