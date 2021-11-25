Voyager 2021 media awards
Two biking pros move to Queenstown from Rotorua to 'get to that next level'

5 minutes to read
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, mountain biker is moving to Queenstown for the summer. Photo / Supplied

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

Professional mountain biker Robin Goomes moved to Rotorua a year ago specifically for the city's mountain bike trails.

But now the 25-year-old free-rider feels the trails have given her all they have to offer and

