Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Twenty-eight year Premier absence over for Geyser City Cricket Club

David Beck
By
4 mins to read
Geyser Cricket Club president Kane Vanner (left) and premier team captain Dan Fisher. Photo / Ben Fraser

Geyser Cricket Club president Kane Vanner (left) and premier team captain Dan Fisher. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Geyser City Cricket Club has taken another big step towards being a long-lasting force in Bay of Plenty cricket.

Last year, the club's unique and innovative approach to creating pathways and growing the game

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post