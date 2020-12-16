Tūrangi Police report: Volunteers are the backbone of Tūrangi

Volunteers from the Tūrangi Fire Brigade along with fire crews from Taupō and Omori volunteers attending a scrub fire on State Highway 32 near Waihaha on April 10 this year. Photo / File

Christmas is nearly here and for many people the year is winding to a close.

2020 has certainly been pretty different for all of us but what hasn't changed has been the number of incredible volunteers and professionals who keep our little town and district ticking over.

I want to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all the services that have worked so hard for all of us over the year.

Last weekend I had the opportunity to work again with our local Tūrangi Land Search and Rescue crew on a search for a missing person and then on Tuesday morning our volunteers were at it again, this time Fire and Emergency NZ volunteers attending a suspicious house fire in Kuratau. There were 23 fire vehicles there from around the area, from Rotorua right down to Ohakune and across to Taumarunui, and 11 of them were volunteers, including our crew from the Tūrangi Fire Brigade.

In addition we have our health groups in town, Tūwharetoa Health and Pihanga Health, our social services such as Māori Women's Refuge, Te Korowai, foodbank and others, and all the people like the Tūrangi Community Patrol, Neighbourhood Support co-ordinators and Tūrangi Blue Light driver navigators who unselfishly give up their time to make our community a safer place.

Sergeant Te Reipa Morunga, Turangi Police. Photo / File

This is just a brief list of some of those who lend a hand when it's needed. Whether it's a rescue on the lake or the people passionate about trapping pests and restoring our native bush, our volunteers are the glue that holds our community together. For their efforts during 2020 and in the busy season in front of us, I thank all of them.

Meri kirihimete, ngā mihi o te tau hou. Kia haumaru te noho. Enjoy your Christmas and New Year and stay safe, Te Reipa.