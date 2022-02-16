Tūrangi Police Sergeant Te Reipa Morunga. Photo / NZME

COMMENT:

Ngā mihi o te tau hou.

While most of the behaviour in Tūrangi has been positive during the past couple of weeks, a few individuals have kept us busy with vandalism and burglaries.

We had some graffiti and vandalism, which is something we don't usually have, and we found out it was allegedly a young boy who has come from out of town. We're doing some work around that.

If you know Tūrangi, our kids don't usually do that sort of thing, but someone comes into town, influences them and we have a problem. We've identified the suspect and we are trying to speak to him and his family.

We've also had four burglaries in the past week, one of those addresses was targeted twice.

Our Tūrangi Neighbourhood Support programme coordinator Kathy Smallman is reminding people to lock up and protect their property.

"Especially when, like recently, we've had long weekends and people are going away. Let your neighbours know if you are going away, lock everything away," she says.

"It's about making people aware that they need to not only keep themselves safe but their property too."

Security lights, alarm systems, good security around doors and window latches all help. Burglars are generally lazy people, very opportunist. If it's not quick and easy, they'll move on to the next place.

Take photos of your expensive items and their serial numbers, to make it easier to track them down if they are stolen.

Also this week, a reminder that Safetea HQ remains open at Shop 45 in the Tūrangi town centre, opposite Fresh'n Easy Supermarket.

It's Police, Fire and Emergency, Neighbourhood Support and Tūrangi Community Patrols all under one roof.

The doors are open for anybody to come in, we want to invite people in our community to come in and talk to one of these groups. Bring in any concerns you might have, you might want some advice and we'll be able to help or at least point you in the right direction. Even if you just want to sit somewhere warm, have a coffee, have a biscuit - all are welcome.

I've had people who come to me here who won't come to me at the police station. The station can be intimidating. All these groups work together and are interlinked in some way.

Ki te kotahi te kakaho ka whati, ki te kapuia e kore e whati. Alone we can be broken. Standing together, we are invincible.