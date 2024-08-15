“She had a pretty tough life but she was really making headway for herself and she was doing so well.”

The employer said the woman had “come such a long way” in the six years they knew each other.

“She did not deserve this.”

The employer earlier told Stuff the woman who died “was just the most beautiful person”.

“Whoever did this to her needs to rot in hell.”

Police outside a Tūrangi address on Thursday morning. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

The employer told Stuff she had known the woman for six years and was informed of her death yesterday morning.

“She was like a daughter to me. [I] spent most of the day crying. I’m really worried about her kids ... devastated for them.”

The news comes after a neighbour said she saw police lead children out of the Tūrangi home where two people were found dead on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the Poihaere St house about 9.50pm after an alleged double-homicide, a spokesperson said.

A police guard remained at the address on Thursday evening as a scene examination continued.

Neighbour Yvonne Rainey told the Herald there had been a lot of activity on Thursday on a street that was normally quiet and peaceful.

“There’s been a lot of rubberneckers, I had to tell a couple to piss off,” she said.

Rainey said she understood a man and woman had died at the address.

“Last night [Wednesday night] I saw them [police] take two or three kids out of the house and put them into a car,” she said.

Rainey said neighbours were “very saddened” by the news.

The Taupō area investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley, said the public would notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“If you saw any suspicious activity or have any information that may assist police in our investigation please contact police by calling 105 and referencing event number: P059649530.”

Police on Thursday morning outside a Tūrangi home where two bodies were found. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

A neighbour said they heard an ambulance arrive about 10.30pm on Wednesday but “didn’t hear any commotion before that”.

“Woke up this morning and there was the yellow tape.”

He said he knew the people at the address and went over to visit them sometimes.

He described the street as “pretty quiet, pretty peaceful”.

Taupō District Council Tūrangi councillor Sandra Greenslade described it as an “absolute tragedy”.

“We all know each other, we all know everybody. It is a situation that will probably affect a lot of people.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.