Kayley Rosal performs her Piano Grade 2 piece. Photo / Supplied

The Trinity Concert is an established tradition in Taupō – re-emerging, like many, after Covid-19 disruptions.

Organised for 27 years by piano tutor Vivienne Sands and her late husband Jeff, the concert this year took place on October 19 and was co-ordinated by Jo Paull and other Trinity music teachers.

Initial Grade winners Louie Lucas, Eva Mackintosh and Katie Mackay. Photo / Supplied

The concert provides an opportunity for students undertaking Trinity College music exams to publicly perform a piece they will have been practicing privately for months, get stage experience and, for the piano students, have a chance to play on the Great Lake Centre's Grotrian grand piano.

Senior Grades winner Stanley Su with tutor Emma Clark. Photo / Supplied

Paull says it was frustrating to cancel 2021's concert, but she is happy the 42 students were able to perform after their exams in 2022.

"We must really thank Vivenne and Jeff for all their work over the years and [for] building up a base of stalwart volunteers – mostly music tutors – which we were able to tap into, along with a few new ones."

Junior Grades winner Chloe Feng. Photo / Supplied

Having DPA Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors provide sponsorship to cover venue hire gave the concert financial security.

"It allowed us to keep the door charge low and encourage as many family and friends to come along and see some of the town's top music students perform."

The Concert also received support from the Acacia Bay Nursery and Cheal Consultants.

Trinity Awards 2022:

Initial grade winners (jointly): Louie Lucas, singing; Eva Mackintosh, singing; students of Jo Paull; and Katie McKay, piano, student of Kaylene Carson.

Junior grades (1-4) winner: Chloe Feng, Grade 1 piano, student of Kaylene Carson.

Senior grades (5-8) winner: Stanley Su, Grade 5 piano, student of Emma Clark.

Trinity College London (TCL) offers graded and diploma qualifications internationally across a range of disciplines in the performing arts and the English language.

The Rotorua/Taupō area representative is Alison Perrin, who can be contacted at dperrin@nettel.net.nz