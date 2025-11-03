Emergency services were called to an alleged assault on Trigg Ave on August 20.
Ehau, 41, was found in a critical condition and died at the scene.
A 65-year-old man has had charges of possession of an offensive weapon and assault dismissed.
All three still facing charges are set to reappear in the High Court at Rotorua for a case review hearing on November 21.
A reserve trial date has been set for October 4, 2027, in the High Court at Hamilton.
A firm trial date has been set for May 22, 2028.
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and the Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.