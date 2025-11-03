Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Trigg Ave death: Murder-accused, two other defendants lose name suppression

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Police at Trigg Ave where one person died on August 20. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police at Trigg Ave where one person died on August 20. Photo / Ben Fraser

A youth charged with murdering a man at a Trigg Ave house in Rotorua can now be publicly named.

Name suppression has lapsed for Hori Jayden Grayson-Karaitiana, 18, of Rotorua.

Grayson-Karaitiana has appeared in the High Court at Rotorua and pleaded not guilty to possession of an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save