Police at Trigg Ave where one person died on August 20. Photo / Ben Fraser

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Trigg Ave death: Murder-accused, two other defendants lose name suppression

Police at Trigg Ave where one person died on August 20. Photo / Ben Fraser

A youth charged with murdering a man at a Trigg Ave house in Rotorua can now be publicly named.

Name suppression has lapsed for Hori Jayden Grayson-Karaitiana, 18, of Rotorua.

Grayson-Karaitiana has appeared in the High Court at Rotorua and pleaded not guilty to possession of an offensive weapon. and murdering Temutu Ehau.

Interim name suppression of two others charged has also lapsed.

Deziah Rangitoheriri, 19, and Tamehana Karaitiana-Rangitoheriri, 20, also of Rotorua, have pleaded not guilty to assault with intent to injure and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.