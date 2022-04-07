One of the trees on Eruera St being installed with the yarnbombing early in the morning. Photo / Supplied

Those going about their business on Eruera St will find it hard to miss a number of trees with a vibrant twist.

A Trail of Blooming Yarn has been installed recently, which includes six yarn-bombed trees.

Rotorua Yarnbombers co-ordinator Annette Bates says it is fantastic to see the trail up and completed.

Due to Covid, there had been a lot of delays and workshops they had been holding at the library had to be stopped.

"We hope everyone enjoys it. So far it's been marvellous. Lots of people have shared the trees on Facebook and we've had lots of great feedback.

"As Covid has hit our town so hard, Rotorua Yarnbombers thought it would be a neat thing to do to brighten up the town."

The project is about bringing fun and cheer, brightening up the town, and showing community spirit, she says.

They had decided on Eruera St because it featured some lovely, big trees and was a safe location for the yarnbombs to be installed.

Annette says, to add a bit of excitement for the groups who entered and completed the knitting/crocheting, they had judges who selected the top three groups, with prizes from Capers.

The winning group is The Lakeview Villa team with their Pacific Dancer.

Second was Creative Kiwis with Blooming Through Covid and third was The Walford Wonders with Fly Away Home.

The project received funding from the Creative Communities Scheme and Civic Arts Trust.