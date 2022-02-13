Dennis Sherson (left), Laurie Back, Russell Shaw, and Gray Thompson (right) are part of the Omori Kuratau Pest Management Group who have trapped an unprecedented number of pests at Lake Kuratau.

Dennis Sherson (left), Laurie Back, Russell Shaw, and Gray Thompson (right) are part of the Omori Kuratau Pest Management Group who have trapped an unprecedented number of pests at Lake Kuratau.

A new trap line near Lake Kuratau has captured an unprecedented number of pests in just three months.

The trap line was set up by King Country Energy (KCE) and the Omori Kuratau Pest Management Group (OKPMG) with the intention of capturing possums, stoats, rats and mice.

It runs through a forestry block around the southern part of Lake Kuratau, above the Kuratau Power Station owned by KCE.

Trap line group member Russell Shaw says usually a new trap line takes about a month to capture its first predator.

"But within three days we captured four possums, three rats and one mouse."

Within the last three months, they trapped 46 possums, 12 rats, one ferret, six hedgehogs and a mouse which Russell describes as "incredible numbers".

Last year, King Country Energy approached the trapping group as part of the energy generator's focus on supporting the natural environments around its power stations.

Since the traps were set in November, Russell says they have captured pests in numbers never before seen in 12 years of trapping in Omori and Kuratau.

In setting up the trap line, KCE and OKPMG have committed to a 10-year relationship to manage and expand the number of traps at Kuratau, as capacity allows.

"The success of the traps so far shows there is much work to be done," King Country Energy general manager Chris Fincham says.

"But it's a great start in supporting the native bush and wildlife around Kuratau to regenerate and thrive.

"As we focus on sustainable energy generation through our hydropower stations, it's important that we act as guardians of the land surrounding them. We look forward to seeing what can be achieved over the coming years, working to eliminate predators around Kuratau."

Russell says the partnership works because the power company understands the issues these predators cause in the area.

"We hope King Country Energy's support and enthusiasm will inspire others as we extend our trapping programme to bring back native birds and bush to our beautiful region."

Russell and other members of Omori Kuratau Pest Management Group, including Gray Thompson, Dennis Sherson, and Laurie Back from the Whareroa trapping group, will continue to service the trap line on a weekly basis.