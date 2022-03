A train and a car have collided in Maketū. Photo / NZME

Diversions are in place after a train collided with a car this morning near Maketū.

The crash happened at 7.15am and nobody was injured, police said.

The crash happened near Te Tumu Rd.



Motorists are asked to follow the diversions that have been put in place through Maketu township.