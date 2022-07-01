Traffic lights at busy intersection to remain out until at least Monday

The lights at the Fenton St and Hinemoa St intersection have been flashing yellow.

A busy Rotorua intersection will remain without working traffic lights until at least Monday, Rotorua Lakes Council says.

The lights at the Fenton St and Hinemoa St intersection were flashing yellow on Wednesday and Thursday.

A council spokeswoman said on Friday the traffic signals would remain flashing yellow through until at least Monday evening.

"A plan will be discussed today on temporary traffic management until the issue can be fixed," she said.

"The site will need to be fully recabled, and Tauranga Transport Operations Centre's (TTOC) contractor will begin this work this morning."