Concept images show what a transformed Lake Tce and Roberts St could look like. Photo / TDC

As the finishing touches are being put on the Tongariro St section of the Taupō Town Centre Transformation (TTCT) project, attention starts to turn to the next phase.

In the coming months, Roberts St and Lake Tce will be transformed into a people-friendly environment and new artist impressions released to the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald this week are starting to make that vision a reality. These are concept images and may not reflect the final product.

The TTCT project has been part of Taupō District Council's strategic planning since 2004 and aims to create a quality urban environment that takes advantage of the outstanding natural assets in Taupō.

Thanks to a $20.6 million government investment, the project is coming to life.

Taupō District Council landscape architect Fraser Scott says the transformation of the Lake Tce-Roberts St area is an opportunity to create a world-class waterfront and better connect people to the lake and environment.

"It is really exciting," he says.

"With these images you really start to get a sense of what it will look like. We'll start with the area along the shop frontages first, with the idea that we get in and do it as fast as we can to minimise the pain for those businesses and move out of their close proximity. Then we move on to the lakeside.

"That is pulling up the existing surfaces, relevelling and putting in new materials including pavers, concrete, tree pits and gardens. The focus is on creating great outcomes for the public and the adjacent businesses."

He says the council has been in close contact with businesses and other stakeholders in the area throughout the process and most are excited about the opportunities the transformation will bring.

Photo / TDC

The area will be a shared space zone, encouraging members of the public to walk around, spend time and enjoy the space, rather than being vehicle dominated.

There will still be a lane for vehicles, but it will be one way and a slow-speed zone.

"It's definitely not a shortcut anywhere. You'll only really be driving in here if you're dropping someone off, picking someone up, or doing a delivery. Drivers will be encouraged through signage to use Spa Rd and Titiraupenga St to access Lake Tce.

"We're doing this to swap the emphasis in the area because at the moment too much of it is on moving cars around the space, rather than on people and enjoyment. The objective is to make it a people place and create a space that's of this place, telling the stories of Tuwharetoa and providing opportunities to really connect with the lake, the mountains and the landscape around.

"We'll have new pathways, lookout points – just plenty of opportunities for people to spend time here. Next summer will be amazing."

The previous phases of the project included the reorientation of the street network to shift local through traffic from Lake Tce and Tongariro St to Titiraupenga St and Spa Rd. This included intersection upgrades in Titiraupenga St and Spa Rd, as well as changes to the flow of traffic, with priority given to traffic travelling Titiraupenga St.

Tongariro St has been reduced to two lanes and a slower speed zone established, along with improvements for pedestrians and cyclists – including pedestrian islands and a cycle lane running adjacent to the Domain.

The changes also substantially increased the number of carparks to ensure the area continues to cater to a variety of modes of transport.

Photo / TDC

The changes have attracted negative feedback from some corners of the community, including in the Thumbs Down section of this newspaper, and Fraser says it will take some time for drivers to adjust their behaviour and stop using Tongariro St as the main thoroughfare.

"Once it is finished, it will be interesting to hear what people think and feel about it. It's like a half-finished house at the moment.

"The critical thing will be that mindset shift - that Tongariro St is no longer the quickest way to get to the lakefront. For most people, it probably feels counter-intuitive to turn away from the lakefront, however, once the Titiraupenga/Lake Tce corner is finished, the new road layout will feel and work a lot better."

Fraser says a lot of thought and work goes into planning a project like the TTCT.

"Tongariro St has been done to complement the shopping zone and the reserve, it's now more pedestrian-friendly and there is more parking.

"Each phase is being done as quickly as possible, taking into account getting the infrastructure right beneath the road and weather conditions during construction."

Construction of the Lake Tce-Roberts St section of the transformation will begin shortly.