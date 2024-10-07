The Turkish Kebab & Pizza Express business owned and operated by Ercan Ates. Photo / NZME
A Tokoroa kebab and pizza shop owner grossly underpaid migrant workers doing 66-hour weeks then made them pay back part of their salaries claiming he could no longer afford them.
Ercan Ates and his business Ates Trading Limited, which operates Turkish Kebabs and Pizza Express on Swanston St in Tokoroa have pleaded guilty in the Rotorua District Court to 18 charges relating to exploiting workers.
The three workers are collectively owed about $160,000 due to breaches of the Holidays Act, Minimum Wage Act and Wage Protection Act.
Court documents released to the Rotorua Daily Post said Ates was in charge of the day-to-day restaurant operations including hiring, rostering and paying employees. He carried out all offending of Ates Trading Ltd.
The business employed three fulltime migrant workers on work visas for periods between 2017 and 2021.
Kiranjot Kaur owed nearly $117,000 from her employment over more than three years; Rupinder Kaur was employed for 10 months and was owed just over $31,000; and Sunita Rani was owed nearly $12,700 from the four months she worked.
Three years, no holidays
Kiranjot Kaur was employed from April 2017 until August 2020. She started on $17.50 an hour and was to work at least 30 hours a week.
She was promoted to store manager in May 2018 with a new salary of $26 an hour working at least 40 hours a week.
She continued to work 66-hour weeks but never received more than $860 a week despite her new contract.
If she had been paid minimum wage for the actual hours she worked, she would be owed about $83,000. If she was paid her actual contracted wage, she would be entitled to a lot more.
Over more than three years she was not given any paid holidays despite being entitled to four weeks a year.
She also was not paid properly for working public holidays.
Paid for half the hours worked
Rupinder Kaur was hired in July 2020 and contracted to work at least 40 hours a week on $23.50 an hour.
Her pay increased to $25.60 an hour when she was promoted to chef de partie.
However, she continued to work 66 hours a week and was only paid for 40 hours.
Ates told Rani she needed to work between 10am and 10pm six days a week. The summary said Rani thought she would be paid for all her hours but she was only paid for 40 hours a week.
When she confronted Ates, he told her she needed to work hard if she wanted his support to obtain her next visa.
If she were paid minimum wage rates, which were $18.90 at that time, she would be owed $8982 in outstanding wages based on the hours she worked.
Boss asks staff to pay back wages
Shortly after Kiranjot Kaur was promoted to store manager, Ates told her she needed to pay back the pay rise amount as he could no longer afford it – or risk losing her job. He told her to pay back $150 a week.
To disguise the repayments, he had her buy groceries for the business with her own money and later repay him in cash. She was owed $8233.76 from this.
Shortly after Rupinder Kaur was promoted, she got the same demand. Ates sought repayments at $130 a week and told her he would call Immigration New Zealand to have her visa cancelled if she refused.