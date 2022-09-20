The 23-year-old from Rotorua has just won one gold and two silver medals for her dishes.

Rotorua's Olive Ona has just had her biggest career achievement to date, winning three medals in a culinary competition in Melbourne.

The 23-year-old Toi Ohomai culinary arts student won one gold and two silver medals at the grand final of the Nestlé Golden Chef's Hat Award finals held in Melbourne on September 5 and 6.

After Ona was crowned the North Island regional winner of the Nestle Golden Chef Hat competition in July, she secured her spot in Melbourne to represent the North Island in the grand finals. She competed against 11 other chefs from Australia and New Zealand.

"It's a really fun experience ... and it gave a lot of doors and opportunities for me as well," Ona said.

Her gold-medal-winning dessert was a profiterole filled with French vanilla mousse and orange jaffa jam served with mini cinnamon bonbon, chocolate ganache garnished with oats and caramel glass.

Olive Ona has just won three medals for her dishes at the 2022 Nestlé Golden Chef's Hat Award finals in Melbourne. Photo / Andrew Warner

Her silver medals were for her entree - Asian-style tofu croquette with soba noodles salad, enoki and shiitake mushroom fritter finished with a hoisin vinaigrette - and her main - an oven-roasted pork collar butt on a vegetable sweet potato puree, pork ragout, seasoned broccolini and crispy kale.

Ona said it was "quite shocking" to learn she had won.

"I competed on the second day so I saw how the first six [chefs] that had heaps of experiences had already run through and I was kind of unmotivated and I was doubting myself because I saw how good their platings were."

Even though it was "really scary" cooking in front of the judges, she said they were friendly and gave her feedback.

"I learned so much from them ... and we got the chance to sit with them and talk to them about what tips they have in the industry or the competition."

While she was cooking, she was "totally nervous".

"I doubted myself a lot but after getting the silver medals and stuff I think it gave me a bit more confidence to go out in the industry and apply for jobs."

Ona said she would finish her level four certificate at Toi Ohomai in November.

She explained a level four certificate meant she could work in the culinary industry but if she chose to do a level five certificate, it would mean she could start in "a higher position in the kitchen".

"If I do get an opportunity that's open by the time I finish level four ... [where] I can go up in positions or I could learn a lot of skills from it then I might do that first and then come back to level five later on."