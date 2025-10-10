Toi Ohomai also said it would disestablish 152.5 fulltime equivalent roles, with a net loss of 60.9 roles.

It came after the Government said in July it would return 10 polytechnics, including Toi Ohomai, to regional governance from the start of next year in an unwinding of Labour’s decision to merge them into Te Pūkenga.

A Toi Ohomai media statement this week said strategic funding from the Tertiary Education Commission had been confirmed.

The fund was designed to help institutes of technology and polytechnics “maintain provision that is strategically important during the transition from Te Pūkenga”, it said.

Toi Ohomai executive director Kieran Hewitson said the extra funding allowed the institute to continue delivering at its regional campuses.

It had taken on feedback from kaimahi (staff) and stakeholders in developing its new structure and operating model. This would ensure financial sustainability as it moved back to independence.

She acknowledged “difficult decisions” had been made.

The institute would keep working to identify the workforce development needs of the region and to provide relevant education and training.

A spokesperson said Toi Ohomai would continue delivering its automotive and carpentry programmes at its Runanga St campus in Taupō.

It intended to sell its main Taupō campus on Te Heuheu St, where it offers a te reo Māori course for 12 students currently enrolled.

Toi Ohomai was considering partnering with other organisations to continue delivering the te reo Māori course at a different location.

Hewitson’s statement said the Government’s decision to make Toi Ohomai one of 10 standalone polytechnics in 2026 was a “significant milestone” in the institute’s journey towards regional autonomy.

“While the delivery of education and training may look different moving forward, our focus remains on equitable outcomes for all learners, regardless of where they reside,” Hewitson said.

Toi Ohomai had been working with South Waikato District Council and Taupō MP Louise Upston.

Upston said she was pleased “face-to-face learning” would continue.

“We know that education across our region needs to remain accessible and be aligned with the needs of local employers and learners.

“We know the importance that Toi Ohomai plays in our community, and we need to ensure real opportunities and pathways continue and are locally driven.”

Te Hautū Kahurangi Tertiary Education Union Toi Ohomai Rotorua branch Kaiarataki Takirua co-leaders Santana Ammunson and Ashton Ledger. Photo / Supplied

Te Hautū Kahurangi Tertiary Education Union branch co-leader for Toi Ohomai Rotorua Ashton Ledger said the funding was “welcome news”.

“It means campus-based delivery will continue in Tokoroa, offering learners opportunities to access localised public vocational education and training without having to leave their hometown.”

Ledger said he and branch co-leader Santana Ammunson had “gone to great lengths” to lobby several local and central government representatives “to put the pressure on Toi Ohomai to do right for the communities” it served.

“A collective effort with a positive outcome for our communities.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.