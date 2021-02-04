Toi Ohomai donates Christmas party proceeds to charity

KŌ Kollective Trust executive chairman Shannon Hanrahan (left), Toi Ohomai Board of Directors deputy chairwoman Ripeka Evans, KŌ Kollective Trust advisor Faithe Hanrahan, and Toi Ohomai chief executive Leon Fourie. Photo / Supplied

Money raised from ticket sales to Toi Ohomai's staff Christmas party will be donated to charity.

Staff raised $4500 at the function in December, which will go to Ōpōtiki's KŌ Kollective Trust. The money was handed over to the trust at a function at the Toi Ohomai Windermere Campus last week.



KŌ Kollective is a social movement that continues the previous mahi of grandmothers and mothers – enabling and empowering people to dream, activate and actualise their full potential.

Most recently the trust has become involved with local kura to affect change from within by developing a leadership programme for senior students that is also aimed at reducing truancy.

"We chose to donate the proceeds from our Christmas Party to KŌ Kollective because we believe in the great mahi they do across Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne and beyond," Toi Ohomai chief executive Dr Leon Fourie said in a media statement.

"Toi Ohomai is proud to support the wider Bay of Plenty and South Waikato areas and this is part of our commitment to strengthen those communities.

"We believe in the mahi KŌ Kollective strives to achieve. They are a true community organisation which is trying to improve the outcomes for youth in our rohe. This makes them a great partner for Toi Ohomai as we work towards a shared vision for our communities."

KŌ Kollective Trust executive chairman Shannon Hanrahan said in the statement the money would assist in expanding the reach and scope of its community korero engagement work across the Ōpōtiki district.

"We are thankful to all the staff at Toi Ohomai for the heartfelt donation. This financial support helps us greatly towards our goal of meeting with every whānau in our community to begin a journey to dream a collective vision for the future of Ōpōtiki.

"Identifying, activating, and growing the untapped potential of our greatest assets – the people of Ōpōtiki – is a key focus for KŌ Kollective Trust. We look forward to working with Toi Ohomai to assist local Ōpōtiki people on their journey to reach their best and fullest potential."

