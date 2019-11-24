Rotorua Boys' High School first XV player Stuart Leach is a finalist in the Sky Fans Try of the Year at the ASB Rugby Awards. Photo / File

Rotorua Boys' High School first XV player Stuart Leach's name has made a list with some of the best rugby talent in the country.

Leach is a finalist in the Sky Fans Try of the Year, alongside the likes of All Blacks TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea and Sevu Reece, with the fans' choice best try to be revealed at the ASB Rugby Awards on December 12.

Earlier this year, against close rivals Tauranga Boys' College, the flanker was rewarded for some excellent support play when he finished off a length-of-the-field try.

In typical attacking fashion, Rotorua Boys' had the ball inside their own 22m. They whipped the ball from the left wing to the right where Manu Akauola made a break. Closed down near halfway, he found fullback Ceiza James on the inside, James drew the last defender before passing inside to Leach who sprinted 30m to score under the posts.

That try is up against nine others, including Perenara's sideline tip-toeing World Cup effort against Namibia and Savea's hot-stepping touchdown in a Super Rugby match against the Highlanders.

Leach said it was a big surprise to see his try named among such quality contenders.

"I was quite shocked, I didn't really think that would be a try to be up there. It is exciting but I wouldn't have though a first XV try would be in there.

"It was definitely a team try, it wasn't just me, I was just on the end of it really."

He said the team was given license to attack from anywhere on the field and it was common knowledge among the players that when the likes of Akauola and James got the ball in space, there was a good chance they'd make a break.

"We had a couple of those tries throughout the season, that's typically the line I run when I know they're going to break the line. We've always had that license throughout the year to play what we see and the boys just felt like it was a good time to do it."

Such is the quality of the tries Leach is up against for the award, he did not even vote for his own effort.

"Definitely TJ Perenara, it has to be, I voted for him. All of my school mates and family have voted for me."

TJ Perenara's epic World Cup try against Namibia is one of the top contenders for Sky Fans Try of the Year at the ASB Rugby Awards. Photo / Photosport

This was Leach's final year at Rotorua Boys' High School but he is certainly a young player to keep an eye on, having signed for the Bay of Plenty Rugby Academy for next year.

"I felt more relaxed this season, being my last year, and I've enjoyed it a lot. I've always looked forward to going somewhere after school and figuring out what my plans are.

"I wouldn't be here without [Rotorua Boys' High School and its rugby coaches]. The principal Chris Grinter gave me the opportunity to come here in 2015 and it really gave me a better life and set me on a new pathway."

Rotorua Boys' High School co-director of rugby Ngarimu Simpkins said it was "awesome" to have a try featured on the list.

"It was a great try and to be recognised alongside some of the top teams in the country is a pretty awesome moment. I think it shows the style of rugby we've tried to play at this school and it was an exceptional try.

"We practise that at training, in terms of our exit pattern, and it's nice to be recognised."

He said Leach putting in the effort to be up in support of his backs during a break was typical of his character.

"It's a typical flanker's line, he ran a great support line and it was good reward for his hard work."

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the spread of tries from secondary schools to Farah Palmer Cup and to the All Blacks demonstrated the breadth of exciting talent on offer in New Zealand rugby.

"This is the one award where our fans get to decide the winner, and it's great to see so many different parts of rugby represented," he said.

To vote for your favourite try, click here.

Voting closes tomorrow.Sky Fans Try of the Year Finalists:

1. Ardie Savea (Hurricanes vs Highlanders)

2. Jesse Parete (Chiefs vs Crusaders)

3. Sevu Reece (Crusaders vs Lions)

4. Stuart Leach (First XV Rotorua Boys' vs Tauranga)

5. TJ Perenara (All Blacks vs Namibia – RWC)

6. Bryn Hall (North Harbour vs Southland)

7. Chanel Atkin (Hawke's Bay vs Taranaki)

8. Sheree Hume (Otago vs Taranaki)

9. Ayesha Leti-I'iga (Black Ferns vs Wallaroos)

10. Caleb Makene (Hawke's Bay vs Tasman)