Tiaki Whānau: Support for young parents to be launched in Rotorua

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Health Andrew Little are making an announcement in Rotorua today. Photo / File

A pilot programme aimed at supporting young parents is being launched in Rotorua today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Minister of Health Andrew Little and Seniors Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall will be at today's Rotorua launch of Tiaki Whānau, a pilot programme which will provide better support for young parents who most need extra help.

The Government allocated $10 million as part of Budget 2019 Mental Wellbeing Package for three pilots to provide enhanced support for young parents and their whānau.

Tiaki Whānau, in Lakes DHB area, the first of these pilots, takes a whānau-centred approach to help young parents and their families for the first three years of caring for their babies.

Tiaki Whānau will support each whānau with a kaitiaki (key worker) who may be a Well Child Tamariki Ora nurse, kaiawhina or social worker, supported by a multidisciplinary team who will ensure young parents and their whānau get the additional support they need for three years, starting early in pregnancy.

The support may be health care mental health support, help with social services or education, or helping whānau learn about parenting and child development.

The pilots are based on a trial carried out in Hawke's Bay in 2011, which resulted in improved health outcomes for young mothers and their families.

More details will be provided at today's announcement.