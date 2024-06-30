Twelve years ago, Rotorua’s Graeme Simpson was diagnosed with throat cancer after noticing a “bulge” on his neck.
Following “rigorous, challenging” treatment, Simpson was given the “all clear”.
The 69-year-old is giving up alcohol for a month as he participates in Dry July for the second year - an annual challenge where participants raise funds for non-medical services for cancer patients in New Zealand.
This includes Tauranga mother Marena Gregory who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. Post-treatment, Gregory used Pinc and Steel for physiotherapy rehabilitation - one of the three charities the Dry July NZ Trust supports.
Last year, more than 7500 Kiwis raised more than $1.2 million for New Zealanders affected by cancer, as the Dry July NZ Trust calls for more people to register this year.
As well as participating in Dry July, Simpson also donates to the Cancer Society and helps on Daffodil Day to thank the medical professionals, friends and family who helped him get through his diagnosis.
He encouraged people to donate “because the life you save might be your own”.
How can HPV lead to throat cancer?
Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty supportive care nurse Rozanne Young said the immune system could often clear an HPV infection but it could also lie dormant for many years and lead to cell changes that could develop into cancer.
“The Cancer Society recommends the HPV vaccine for those aged 9 to 26 years but if you’ve missed it, please speak to your doctor as it can still help prevent new HPV infections and related issues.”
Young said the Cancer Society could provide free support for those undergoing treatment for throat cancer, which included accommodation at its Lions Lodge, close to Waikato Hospital.
Information on the Cancer Society website said HPV was a common virus spread through skin contact - often during sex - which caused cell changes.