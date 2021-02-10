Thirsty Liquor Tokoroa loses alcohol licence after employment law non-compliance

The South Waikato District Licensing Committee denied the application for a liquor license renewal, sought by Two Brothers Wholesale Ltd. Photo / Getty

A Tokoroa liquor store has had their liquor licence application denied after several objections including a former employee complaint about employment standards.

The South Waikato District Licensing Committee denied the application for a liquor licence renewal, sought by Two Brothers Wholesale Ltd, following objections raised by several parties and evidence presented by the Labour Inspectorate, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said in a statement today.

The Labour Inspectorate, part of MBIE, investigated Two Brothers last year after receiving a complaint from a former employee relating to minimum employment standards.

The Inspector identified systemic non-compliance with employment laws by Two Brothers over a five-year period, the statement said.

This included severe deficiencies in record keeping, staff rostering, provision for staff welfare breaks and inadequate payment for hours worked, holiday pay and the taking of holidays.

The employer was issued an Improvement Notice requiring it to remediate the breaches but failed to do this, despite being granted two extensions.

The Licensing Committee also heard that the business provided no formal staff training to employees and required them to work long shifts alone, without adequate support or proper rest and meal breaks, putting them at risk of fatigue.

The committee stated these factors could impair the employees' decision-making abilities such as identifying minors and intoxicated people, to whom it is illegal to sell alcohol under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, the statement said.

The committee believed that renewing the licence could be detrimental to the vulnerable populations in the Tokoroa community.

The business must cease the display and sale of alcohol two months from the date of the decision.