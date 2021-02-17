Theft of 64 beehives devastates Manuka honey producer

Police ask the public to keep an eye out for the distinctive hives, like the ones pictured here. Photo / Supplied

- By Hazel Osborne at the Whakatane Beacon

The theft of 64 hives containing thousands of bees has devastated Manuka honey producers Golden Grove Apiaries.

The hives, bees, nucleus colonies and pallets were stolen from a Ruatoki site recently.

The theft was discovered a week ago by the beekeeping team when they arrived to do their monthly service.

Established in the community for well over four decades, Golden Grove owners Jason and Lorraine Stanley said they had never experienced such a crushing loss.

"We are just devastated," Lorraine said.

"We come from this area and have been here a long time; we're second generation and have never experienced anything like this in the Taneatua area."

She said the company was still recovering from the impacts of Covid-19 on the honey industry and this senseless theft was another blow.

"The worst thing for us is watching the guys who built these brand-new hives. The look of devastation because they had been nurturing them since spring to get to this point and they were just gone.

"Watching the morale on those particular team members' faces that were involved in nurturing these hives was just devastating," Lorraine said.

The young local men are dumbfounded as to why anyone would want to target their site, and they have been questioning the motivations of those responsible.

"They want to know who did it? Why would they do it? What is wrong with people? Why have we been targeted?

"It hurts them. This has hurt them, and we do employ local so, unfortunately it's our local boys who are hurting."

Due to poor weather at the beginning of summer, the flow of honey has been minimal and the costs of maintaining healthy bees high.

Lorraine believed people underestimated the time, expertise, love and care that went into the process.

"When you look at it from a business perspective, yes we are insured, but that doesn't change how the boys feel, it has hit them hard.

"We just want our hives back, no questions asked. That's literally all we want, for our hives to come home – just bring our girls home."

"People forget that we are like farmers with the point of difference: our livestock are small, winged, buzz and sting. They are also susceptible to diseases, mites and environmental impacts, they can suffer from health issues and require a lot of care too. Instead of running 500 to 1000 head of stock we are running hundreds of thousands of these uniquely amazing, industrious wee creatures.

"It is our job to protect and nurture these gorgeous creatures and to be able to sustain an income and have the ability to employ like-minded people."

With the hives currently in peak condition, ready for next season's honey flow, Lorraine believed it was likely the thieves knew something about honey production. But she feared for their beloved bees if the hives were not found or nurtured through the winter.

"All the work you have to put into these hives to make sure they make it through winter takes a lot of expertise and time."

On behalf of Eastern Bay Police, Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick has asked people to keep an eye out for the hives, which have distinctive colours and registration numbers.

Anyone with information regarding the theft can contact the Whakatane police on 07 308 5255 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.