OPINION

Annual food prices have shot up faster than at any time in 13 years. The 8.3 per cent leap last month compared with August 2021 was the biggest annual increase since the Global Financial Crisis in July 2009. After Stats NZ released the new data, politicians moved quickly to assign blame. But an economist said a set of influences had coalesced to create a perfect storm for food prices.



Why Labour has not concentrated on providing a good cost of living to all New Zealanders is beyond me. Instead, they've been way too preoccupied with ideological issues like Three Waters, co-governance and social engineering that gets ordinary Kiwis nowhere. The sooner we get a National-Act Government in to sort this mess out the better.

- Laurence D

The PM did promise to fix child poverty and make sure no kid went hungry. She'll be proud of her efforts.

- John O

Rising crime, rising interest rates, rising food prices, rising rents, co-governance, a health system in crisis, education achievement decline, high truancy rates, record high house prices and a social housing crisis with nearly 30,000 on the waiting list. None of this will be the fault of the Government, according to them.

- Ross J

The Government says it has food prices under control. If this is price control expect another 10-12 per cent increase by election time next year. Good luck trying to get re-elected with stats like this.

- David S

That's what happens when you lock down a country, lock out the workers and print money, thereby increasing the value of farming land. Oh, don't forget the wholesale repurposing of massive swathes of horticultural land for new housing. 100 per cent Government created.

- Anna M

Truly disgraceful! I am a pensioner and they put my rent up so high I had to go to the social welfare office to beg. Never begged in my life, always worked hard. Worst day of my life.

- Tina W

This Government's chickens are well and truly coming home to roost...

- Dean R

When I was growing up, people who could eat takeaways, order school lunches etc... were considered rich. Now it is people who can afford to buy fruit and vegetables. If we want a healthier society, we should scrap GST on fruit and vegetables. It would save us heaps of money long-term.

- Nicole F

We have hardly bought any fruit this year. A few bananas, that's it. Plant some trees on your back lawn and you will have fruit forever. Feijoas, mandarins, oranges, pears, peaches - all are easy to grow. Buy a bag of potatoes for $7 and you can eat cheap.

- Garry R

