Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on non-funding of cystic fibrosis treatment

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read
Edward Lee suffers from cystic fibrosis and has self-funded the Trikafta drug that alleviates the symptoms of the disease. Photo / Supplied

Edward Lee suffers from cystic fibrosis and has self-funded the Trikafta drug that alleviates the symptoms of the disease. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Just 31 years. That is the median age of someone born with cystic fibrosis (CF) in New Zealand. It isn't a myth, it's a fact and we have the statistics to back it up.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.