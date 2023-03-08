The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on hospital’s waiting list

Rotorua Hospital.

OPINION:

A Rotorua teenager has been waiting nearly seven years for the removal of a tumour, making it “excruciatingly” painful for him to do his job.

The 18-year-old is on the waitlist for surgery at Rotorua Hospital. However, his mother first alerted the doctor to a “big bump” on his body when he was 12.

His mother said they have been advised the surgery is “not an emergency” and there is a long waitlist.

Their story comes as data from Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand shows there are 2463 people who are on the waitlist for surgery at Rotorua and Taupō Hospitals.

Read the full story: Rotorua Hospital: Teenager waits seven years for tumour removal.

Have your say by going to dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Even though as a public servant I didn’t earn a large income, I always prioritised private health insurance for my family. And even now in retirement, when it’s extremely expensive, I still pay it for my grown-up children. I am convinced that people who have to rely solely on the public health system live shorter and less healthy lives. - Brian M

*

I still pay my private health insurance in Australia. Anything wrong, I hop on a flight to some of the best medical care in the world. - Mikki S

*

Disgraceful. That poor boy and his family. Third World antics. I’d donate for private surgery. It’s just unacceptable to wait any longer. - Raiha E

*

Shameful. NZ health has gone backward so far over the past five or so years.

Our country is in a huge mess. I know who to blame! - Chris B

*

The New Zealand health system is an embarrassment. Te Whatu Ora has achieved nothing apart from more division. How can the Government look the public in the eyes and say otherwise? - Max R

*

So NZ’s hospital system is of such a high standard that it can only address acute cases.

In the meantime, we grow more acute cases with people deteriorating on waiting lists.

Every now and then we redefine the criteria, raise the threshold for the waiting list and thus can exclude some former waitlist patients.

When people finally get their surgery, their medical and general condition is now likely worse, their complication risk higher and their recovery time longer.

They need more time and resources, in hospital and at home.

Well done, NZ health - it’s a dog chasing its tail, but the tail is getting bigger. - Potter O

*

I’d donate to a GoFundMe so the lad can have his problem solved in the private sector. - Geoff B

*

In reply to Geoff B: That should not need to happen, and the more it does, the more it encourages Government not to fix the problem. Society stumping up once again to pay again for something they have already paid for. - Ross H





- Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinions based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email: editor@dailypost.co.nz.