Rainbow Springs. Photo / NZME

Rainbow Springs is confirmed to close, but some in Rotorua remain hopeful its doors will one day reopen. After going into hibernation in April 2020, the owner of Rotorua's Rainbow Springs Nature Park announced the proposed closure of the attraction last month and confirmed the decision on Tuesday.

Rainbow Springs to close permanently, but not all hope is lost

That place has been in my memory for all my 64 years. I went a few years back and was quite impressed with how it was upgraded and maintained. With the borders opening, I'm sure the tourists would come even though the rest of Rotorua has gone to the dogs.

- Andrew and Christine N

I was going to take my kids there about three years ago but didn't due to the high prices, but now I'm regretting it. Not only can't they go anymore, but we probably won't be going back to Rotorua since the govt has turned it into a transitional housing ghetto. We used to love going to "Vegas".

- Jeremy T

Not just the closed borders but also the use of Rotorua by this Labour government for transitional housing in motels. A once welcoming tourist destination now is not inviting due to the influx of gangs and drugs as a result. Not just overseas tourists but New Zealanders are put off going to Rotorua.

- Richard C

Seems crazy to endure a lack of tourists for so long … Only to close as the borders slowly open ... should have at least tried to attract domestic tourists in the interim.

- David J

The pointless mess the Prime Minister has created will take years to recover (if it ever does). NZ's squeaky clean reputation as a destination of choice has been destroyed in two years. The rest of the world has found alternative places to spend their money, and many of them will never return - which means the country has just lost its most powerful marketing asset: word of mouth.

- Steve S

In reply to Steve S: Sounds like you've forgotten about the pandemic already. That's where the mess comes from, worldwide. Look around the world. New Zealanders aren't travelling and spending their money overseas either, and some of them never will again, but tourists not arriving or leaving is not personally the Prime Minister's fault.

- Philip H

I think it is just a convenient time for them to get out of this business. It is in a better position than other tourist based companies that are still hanging in there as being an iwi company it doesn't have to pay income tax.

- Justin T

One thing I noticed when travelling around NZ due to closed borders was the high price of all things tourism. Hence I made the assumption that they were aiming at the overseas and not local markets. Such a shame about Rainbow Springs. It's the perfect day out for young families. I was hoping it could pivot more to the domestic market.

Lucy G

