“It’s like stepping into a warzone.”

This is how Lisa Manuel describes taking her therapy dog for a walk in the Redwoods in Rotorua.

Manuel, who has post-traumatic stress disorder, said she has not ventured into the forest since last year after three negative encounters with dog owners who allowed their dogs to be off-lead, against Rotorua Lakes Council bylaws.

Manuel wanted to share the impact this had on her to remind dog owners in the Redwoods to be mindful of each other’s needs.

Read the full story: Dogs in Rotorua Redwoods: Walker says off-leash dogs making visits to forest unpredictable

I have encountered numerous dogs off lead in the Redwoods, the majority of these are small dogs whose owners seem to think the rules don’t apply to them.

Have had multiple times where their dog has rushed at mine yapping and biting, with the owner laughing and saying oh it’s just because their dog is scared of the bigger dog.

I bet they would be the first to complain if my bigger dog went racing up to theirs snapping and biting.

If the rule is dogs on lead then keep your dog in the lead - irrelevant of size.

I cannot believe the council, in my view, doesn’t seem to think this is a problem as I have encountered it nearly every time I am in the forest. - Helen B

Not just the Redwoods. Hamurana walkway is a nightmare of off-lead dogs and e-cycles going at 30km/h with dogs running alongside. These guys don’t stop to pick up poo. I avoid the walkway and walk on the footpaths and verges to keep me and my dogs safe. - Raewyn S

I own a dog and frankly couldn’t agree more with many of the sentiments expressed. Provide suitable secure off-lead areas and leave others either dog-free or leashed during exercise hours.

The issue is often that aggressive incidents or even attacks are often not reported, or if they are, the dog “disappears”/can’t be found and the problem continues unabated. It only takes one. - Ali J

The issue is the owners. Let’s get a puppy. Puppies grow up, kids get older and lose interest. Having a pet is a big responsibility (and a social one too). if you’re not prepared to spend time socialising, training and loving your dog over many years then buy a budgie. - Paul S

We regularly walk our two small dogs in the Redwoods, they love it so do we.

Over an hour in the forest we would typically see up to half of the dogs off-leash and causing problems for walkers and dog owners with their dogs on-leash and under control.

The dog owners we speak to nicely about their off-leash dogs are invariably unpleasant/rude in their response.

I suspect the real problem is a lack of dog ownership knowledge and training. The easy part is to get a puppy.

Without responsible dog ownership training, inevitably there dogs are left to pretty much raise themselves. A disaster in the making. Worse is their attitude toward picking up dog poop. The council even provides plastic poop bags, to no avail. - Brent J

Try Orewa Beach. No infringement notices there, but not because of no dogs off their leash. There are plenty of them, but no dog control officers to issue infringement notices.

At least Rotorua has the officers, judging by the number of infringement notices.

What gives dog owners the right to have their dogs defecating and urinating, sniffing and generally being a complete pain to all other beach users? - Steve N

