Lisa Manuel stopped going to the Redwoods with her therapy dog last year because of negative encounters with off-lead dogs. Photo / Andrew Warner

“It’s like stepping into a warzone.”

This is how Lisa Manuel describes taking her therapy dog for a walk in the Redwoods in Rotorua.

Manuel, who has post-traumatic stress disorder, said she has not ventured into the forest since last year after three negative encounters with dog owners who allowed their dogs to be off-lead, against Rotorua Lakes Council bylaws.

Manuel wanted to share her the impact this had on her to remind dog owners in the Redwoods to be mindful of each other’s needs.

“If everyone’s dog is on a lead, then everyone can enjoy the forest and no one has to worry.

“Dogs used to be happy there. But things have changed. It’s not a friendly environment anymore.”

The council had recorded 1384 reports of dogs being off-leash in the Rotorua district in the past six months, but said these were “rare” for the forest.

Of the 613 animal control infringement notices issued in Rotorua during that time, 43 were for unleashed dogs.

Manuel told the Rotorua Daily Post she started going to the Redwoods to relax.

“My dog helps me calm down and he gets me out and about,” she said.

She regularly walked through the forest with her dog for about two years.

“But then I encountered some irresponsible owners.

“Their dogs were on the loose and rushing up to my dog.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to get when you step into the Redwoods zone.”

Manuel said she had spoken with the dog owners and explained her PTSD.

“They just laugh it off and walk off.”

The council's bylaws do not permit dogs to be off-lead in the Whakarewarewa Forest. Photo / Andrew Warner

Manuel said she had suffered panic attacks and increased anxiety on three occasions due to the behaviours of off-lead dogs.

“There was one lady and her friends and they all had their dogs off-lead. Then their dogs all came rushing up to mine and I had to pull my dog and run for the carpark, because once one dog gets aggressive, the rest follow.”

Manuel said she had started carrying her phone in case she needed video evidence of a dog attack.

“It is very serious, because either a dog is going to get killed or an elderly person or a child is going to get hurt.”

Rotorua Mountain Biking Dogs group organiser Heather Vail said it seemed to her there were more dogs in the forest lately, walking with their owners.

“The forest is a bountiful natural resource the community is privileged to enjoy.”

The group advocated for dogs and mountain bikers to safely enjoy the forest together and had “the support of agencies, local riders and vets”.

Vail, who has two dogs, said in her experience, there had not been an increase in the number of dogs off-lead in the forest.

“I imagine that most dog owners keep their dogs under control, and it requires a nod between owners to let them off-lead and have a social sniff. That is responsibly socialising your dogs,” Vail said.

“Yet dogs are unpredictable, and being off-leash can cause even more fear in strangers they meet.

“No doubt, walking down a vacant forest road, people might expect no other dogs to appear, but they do, and maybe now there are more dogs whose owners have chosen to walk in the forest [instead of] the Scion dog park.”

Vail said dog owners should not expect others to know their dog is friendly.

Rotorua Lakes Council deputy chief executive of community wellbeing Anaru Pewhairangi. Photo / Zoe Adams

The Rotorua Lakes Council Animal Control team manages district dog and stock issues and had received more than 600 requests for service this year alone.

In 2022, the council received 180 reports of dog attacks between January 1 and September 15.

Between October and March, it received 1384 reports of off-leash dogs.

Council deputy chief executive of community wellbeing Anaru Pewhairangi said the council did not have figures specifically for the forest.

“But [we] can say reports about dogs being off-leash in the forest are rare.”

“We want to remind dog owners of their responsibilities and encourage people to contact us for any animal control-related support. We’re here to help.”

Pewhairangi said under the Dog Control Act, owners were responsible for ensuring their dogs were under control when out in public – even if off-leash.

“The council’s Dog Control Bylaw requires dogs to be on a leash when out in public, with the exception of designated areas where they are allowed off-leash,” Pewhairangi said.

Penalties for not having a dog under control, including being off-leash in a leashed area, ranged from an instant $300 fine to a fine of up to $3000 if prosecuted.

Pewhairangi said dogs could be off-leash in the Scion area between Te Ngae Rd and Te Tokorangi Rd. In the adjacent forest, dogs needed to be on-lead.

He said incidents such as rushing or attacks on people or animals were more common in summer, with more people outdoors.

“These types of incidents can be avoided through responsible ownership.”