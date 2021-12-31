The Premium Debate: Subscriber views on the new IRD rules for bach owners

Have your say by going to dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber. Photo / NZME

Have your say by going to dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Have your say by going to dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Kiwi families who own baches through trusts could face a fresh compliance headache this year (News, December 29), with IRD requiring the disclosure of the names and tax details of all family members who stay over.

Unbelievable. Our family bach has been in a trust for over 30 years and it is there for family and friends to use. That is our property and no way am I going to inform the tax department that family is staying there for a holiday but they did pay for some toilet paper and washing up liquid as a contribution. What [is] this lot thinking as they certainly try to destroy the joy in our country whenever they can. Surely they have more important things to worry about.

Mike B

Keep going with your attacks on hard-working middle-class New Zealanders, Labour. It's a sure-fire way to get you voted out in the next election.

Chris C

Enough of the hard Labour, we deserve parole.

Ray S

Another message from this Government: Be good at something, be successful, make money, stick your head up - and we will cut you back, tax you left, right and centre, so that you will be down in mediocrity again.

Alexander G

It's ridiculous what has to be disclosed now even when applying for a mortgage through a trust. Nothing is private any more, not even your will.

Linda B

More Labour envy policy. Vote them out.

Ian U

Chasing rats and mice when they should be tackling the bigger issues like law and order, mental health, education and housing.

Wayne M

In the absence of a capital gains tax, the Government has to resort to such measures. Why would you not have a capital gains tax when almost all the countries have it? Are we special or unique?

John B

It's actually irrelevant whether your family will be disadvantaged by this law which just seems sour and mean, another show of force from the Fun Police, and will alienate yet another group of voters who will be saying, "this ain't the Kiwi way, mate".

John R

Amusing to me, the response to minimisation of tax avoidance laws. I am sure the bach owners want good roads, sewage, water etc provided. It also seems they don't want to pay. Roll on Three Waters. Just viewed pics in our local paper of flooded streets in town after 40ml of rain in six hours. God help us if we have twice that. Oh never mind, Government will help.

Christine W

Let's all keep this stuff front of mind as we head into the next election. If we don't vote this incompetent Government out in 2023 we will only have ourselves to blame for the increasing mess this lot are creating.

Gordon L

Typical Labour - the cost of administration would outweigh the tax revenue gained from this ridiculous law.

Steve P

How hard is it to keep a guest register, or do the wealthy need staff to do that?

Louise C

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz