The Lines Company (TLC) has appointed experienced asset manager Gerhard Buitendach to the role of network general manager.

TLC operates in the greater King Country and Ruapehu region, including Te Kuiti, Taumarunui, Tūrangi and Mangakino. It recently released its 10-year asset management plan, outlining the future of the network as the country shifts to consuming more renewable energy resources.

TLC chief executive Mike Fox said Buitendach was an ideal candidate given his extensive background, which covers network reliability, operations, asset management, project management and leadership experience within the New Zealand electricity industry.

“Prior to that he consulted in the mining, minerals, manufacturing, dairy and petrochemical fields – a great background to have and one that will support changing customer and key customers’ needs.”

Buitendach holds graduate and post-graduate qualifications in engineering and business. He officially joined TLC on May 15, based at the electricity distributor’s King St office in Te Kūiti.

He was responsible for the strategic delivery and leadership of the network team, comprising the customer and community engagement, operations and assets and engineering teams.

Since immigrating to New Zealand from South Africa 19 years ago, Buitendach has based himself in the Waikato, where he lives with his wife and children. He sees his move to TLC as a pivotal one in his career, as he segues from generation and consulting into network distribution services.

“As Aotearoa moves towards decarbonisation, the role of distribution networks is going to become increasingly important – particularly balancing investment in new infrastructure while maintaining existing assets and keeping it affordable for the communities we operate in.

“TLC’s network covers some very challenging terrain. It’s large and has a small number of customers supporting the cost of operation. Being community-owned means those network assets can be focused on supporting the communities it services, enabling people to thrive and I’m really looking forward to playing a role in making that happen.”